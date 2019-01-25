× Show Info: January 25, 2019

Delectable Dessert

Messy Aprons is a cheesecake company based out of Columbia Station. https://messyaprons.com

Michael Angelo’s Winery

Natalie took the grand tour of Michael Angelo’s Winery. It’s on the corner of Broadview and Boston Roads in Richfield. Click here for more information.

Digital Detox

Cleveland Clinic doctor and author of the book “Goodnight Phone” shared his advice for unplugging. You can find his book here.

General Store

We made a quick trip to the End of the Commons General Store. It’s located in Mesopotamia. http://www.endofthecommons.com/

Sweet or Savory

Whether you are looking for something sweet or something more on the savory side, there is a place in Canton that can satisfy your craving. Crepe Break is located near the Belden Village Mall. https://crepebreak.com/

Learn a new skill

Auto technicians are in high demand. The Matrix Trade Institute located in Beachwood is committed to training the next generation of auto mechanics. www.matrixtradeinstitute.com

Weekend to ride!

This weekend is the Progressive International Motorcycle Show at the I-X Center. Tickets are $17. www.motorcycleshows.com

Solutions for hair loss

Hair loss can be a difficult issue to deal with. Doctor Bob Haber from Haber Dermatology can help. Haber Dermatology is located in Beachwood. https://haberderm.com/