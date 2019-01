EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The second suspect accused of killing an East Cleveland youth football coach will appear in court Friday.

Lavelle Tucker was arrested Thursday.

He and Tyronne Conner are accused of killing Deon Taylor back on Jan. 12 at a gas station on East 185th Street following a fight.

Investigators say Taylor tried to break it up.

Conner has already pleaded not guilty in the case.

