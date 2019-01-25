Live video: Geraldo Rivera buys drinks for furloughed workers at Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND– Geraldo Rivera invited furloughed federal workers in Northeast Ohio out for drinks.

The longtime reporter, who now hosts “Geraldo in Cleveland” on WTAM, offered to buy beverages at Harbor Inn on Friday. He posted on Twitter he will be at Cleveland’s oldest bar from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This government shutdown is affecting a lot of innocent people who have no dog in this fight,” Rivera said.

He was joined by workers from NASA, the FAA, Secret Service and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“I am invested in Cleveland now. I moved here, this is my last city, I’m sticking it out. Geraldo is in Cleveland forever, and I want everyone to know that I’m your neighbor and stay tough.”

Rivera had a message to President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: compromise.

The government shutdown began on Dec. 22. On Friday, thousands of federal employees missed their second paycheck, despite working throughout.

