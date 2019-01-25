Peninsula mayor moved to tears when local communities donate snow plows after devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENINSULA VILLAGE, Ohio -- A fast moving fire destroys all of a local communities snow plows and entire service garage. But, in the middle of destruction, something amazing happened as multiple communities stepped up to help without even being asked.

A massive fire Thursday morning destroyed the entire Peninsula Village road department building, and everything inside the service garage, including both of the villages snow plow trucks.

“I mean it shut us down completely, they’re our entire fleet, that’s it,” said Mayor Douglas Mayer, “We have nothing. We can’t fix a stop sign. I mean we have nothing.”

The raging fire caused nearly a $1 million in damages and literally melted the metal off of the village's brand new snow plow truck.

“When I say brand new, it was brand new, it still had wax on it,” said Mayor Mayer.

The losses are devastating for the small village, but the mayor said what they gained is far more valuable.

In the middle of the chaos, Mayor Mayer said, a number of communities immediately jumped in to help them out.

Multiple fire departments responded and were needed to control the blaze including crews from Valley, Richfield, Hudson, Bath and Fairlawn.

And that’s not all they delivered.

“Before I left the scene of the fire, we had a truck sitting in our driveway for us to use... still chokes me up,” said Mayor Mayer fighting back the tears.

Macedonia Nicholas Molnar loaned Peninsula a snow plow truck for as long as necessary and Boston Township offered to keep it in their nearby garage.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Mayor Mayer.

Peninsula sits in a valley between multiple large hills near the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and two ski resorts.

The mayor had no idea how he was going to get the roads plowed before that truck arrived and he said, Boston Heights, Northfield Center, Northfield Twp, Richfield Village, Sagamore Twp, Stow, Summit County and Twinsburg also offered help from salt to equipment.

Mayor Mayer says, both he and the village are forever grateful and will never forget their generosity.

“It’s overwhelming, something so bad turned out so cool, so good,” said Mayor Mayer, “Thanks everybody, I’ll never be able to thank everybody enough, I hope I can give it back, that’s all I can do.”