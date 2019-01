AKRON, Ohio — The parents of an Akron toddler who died after being left out in the cold last February will be sentenced Friday.

Tierra Williams, 22, and Dariaun Parker, 24, pleaded guilty to child endangering charges.

Williams found the little girl, named Wynter, unresponsive on their porch. She later died of hypothermia at the hospital.

Both could each face three years in prison.

