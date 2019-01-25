On and off snow showers this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- On and off snow showers expected this weekend.

Here's a look at your overnight temperatures:

Little to no accumulation expected with the first two clipper. A better chance for accumulating snow with as the arctic front approaches Monday-Tuesday.

Then…. get ready for an arctic outbreak! We will be challenged to reach zero on Wednesday with several standing record low maximums and minimums challenged.

So, when does the cold end? Not for a while. Long range outlook shows cold continuing into early February.

Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

