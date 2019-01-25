× New Philadelphia police ‘cancel all criminal activity’ in humorous social media post

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — New Philadelphia police have a message for criminals on this frigid Friday: stay at home.

In a humorous post on the department Facebook page, they declared all misdemeanor and felony criminal activities are cancelled.

Criminals are encouraged to find something else to do like read, watch Netflix, or participate in the neighborhood watch program.

Guess we’ll see how that goes!