Little boy reads to K9 officer during visit to Wadsworth Fire & EMS station

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A Wadsworth K9 officer enjoyed some quality time with a new friend Friday.

According to Wadsworth Police Department’s Facebook post, K9 Zoro snuggled up with Landon to enjoy a story during a recent trip to Station One at the Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department.

K9 Zoro, along with Officer Petit, remind everyone that it’s important to bring your furry loved ones inside during winter weather, especially with the frigid temperatures heading our way.

And, based on the excitement on K9 Zoro’s face, your pets may even enjoy some stories and snuggles too.

More tips on keeping your pets safe during winter weather, here.