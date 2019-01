KENT, Ohio– A Kent man is accused of shooting his brother multiple times with a rifle.

The victim went to check on his brother, 31-year-old John Hardaway Jr., at his place at Rockwood Apartments Friday morning.

Police said there was an altercation and Hardaway shot his 33-year-old brother.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Several hours later, Kent police arrested Hardaway and charged him with felonious assault.