I-TEAM: Video shows Cleveland police solve mystery, arrest accused bank robber

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered exclusive video showing Cleveland Police officers solving a mystery as their investigation unfolded on camera.

Police body camera video just released to the I-TEAM shows how officers tracked down a suspected bank robber last month.

Police found themselves investigating two bank hold-ups in two days one the city's west side.

In one case, a white van had been spotted, so Cleveland patrol officers went to a nearby housing complex to look for it.

The video shows them finding a van matching the description, but they also discover footprints going in every direction.

As police discussed the bank robberies, a woman walked up, planning to drive off in the van. She then tells police her husband drives that van and he’s in their apartment.

Officers surround the apartment and they have the woman ask the man to come out.

For a moment, it appears there may be a standoff.

But then, the door opens.

Officer Donna Brown can be heard saying, “Come on out. Sir, put your hands up. Put em up. Turn around. Walk to me.”

The suspect asks repeatedly, “For what?”

Officer Brown responds, “You’re being detained until we figure this whole mess out.”

The man taken into custody was later identified as Earnest Dillard.

Investigators had considered he may be a suspect in both of those bank robberies.

However, Dillard just got indicted and Cuyahoga County Prosecutors, at this point, have charged him with one bank robbery and a gun offense.

Dillard now sits in the Cuyahoga County Jail. He is pleading not guilty to the charges.