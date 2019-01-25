Fox Jukebox: Kofi Boakye

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Kofi Boakye is a 19 year old keyboardist and songwriter from Akron. He's received a partial scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston for the Fall of 2019 and the Akron community is rallying to help raise additional funds to cover tuition.

At age 15, Kofi was the youngest African American pianist to be accepted into a college level jazz program at the University of Akron. In 2014 President Obama awarded Kofi the President's Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence.

Click here to learn more about Kofi Boakye.

