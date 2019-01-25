Flight attendant dies on Hawaiian Airlines flight, prompting emergency landing

SAN FRANCISCO – A flight from Hawaii to New York was forced to make an emergency landing in San Francisco late Thursday night after a flight attendant suffered a medical emergency mid-flight and died, KPIX reports.

Hawaiian Airlines officials said Flight 50 left Honolulu bound for JFK airport in New York around 4:20 p.m. Hawaii time (6:20 p.m. Pacific.)

About three hours into the flight, a flight attendant suffered a medical emergency. The pilot came over the loudspeaker and asked if there were any doctors on the flight, and there were several on board.

Crews and doctors performed CPR on the flight attendant. The flight arrived at SFO around 11 p.m. and the flight attendant was pronounced dead by the San Mateo County Coroner.

According to an airport spokesperson, the flight attendant possibly suffered a heart attack.