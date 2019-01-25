Father of former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt arrested on drug charges in Elyria

ELYRIA — The father of Northeast Ohio native and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has been arrested on drug charges.

According to police reports, Kareem Hunt, 47, faces charges of possession of criminal tools and possession of marijuana in the case.

Reports state that at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 23, detectives from the Elyria narcotics and investigative units arrested Hunt on a warrant that was the result of a drug investigation that began earlier in the month.

Hunt allegedly sold crack cocaine, in an amount less than 5 grams, to a confidential informant. Detectives found Hunt at in an Elyria hotel room. He consented that detectives search his hotel room and said he had marijuana in the room. He also admitted to selling small amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana for profit.

Police recovered marijuana, digital scales, cash and cell phones.

Hunt was taken to the Lorain County Jail.

Hunt’s son, also named Kareem Hunt, was released by the Chiefs last year after he was seen shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

Continuing coverage.