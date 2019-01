Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- We are saluting one of Cleveland's own today.

Glass Bubble Project is a glass blowing and welding shop that offers classes and workshops.

It's located behind the West Side Market.

The person who nominated it says it's the perfect place for a date night.

If you would like to nominate a person, place or thing that is truly 'Cleveland's Own,' click here.

**More stories on Cleveland's Own, right here**