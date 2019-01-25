× Cleveland city officials provide safety tips ahead of extreme cold temperatures

CLEVELAND — City of Cleveland officials are providing residents with winter safety tips in preparation for the extreme cold temperatures headed to northeast Ohio next week.

City officials are holding a press conference Friday at 4 p.m. to help Clevelanders prepare for the upcoming weather.

According to our FOX 8 meteorologists, next week temperatures are expected to drop below zero during mid-week. These could be some of the coldest temperatures we’ve experienced in the last four to five years.

The long range outlook also shows the cold continuing into early February.

It is important to take proper safety precautions during periods of extreme cold. Almost all cases of hypothermia and frostbite are preventable. If you must be outside, dress appropriately: wear loose fitting layers to provide overall body warmth, a hat, scarf, mittens and boots will provide additional protection from the elements. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Additionally, infants and the elderly are most at risk for cold-related illness. Keep in touch with elderly or at-risk neighbors or relatives, making sure they are safe and that their homes are adequately heated.

Cold weather can also put a strain on your heart. Follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow or other strenuous work. Many injuries result from falls on ice-covered surfaces.

