City of Akron targeted in cyber attack

AKRON, Ohio-- The city of Akron is investigating what is described as “criminal virus activity” on its servers.

During a news conference on, Friday city officials said the act appears to be financially motivated.

Authorities said an attempt to access city funds was successfully identified, intercepted, and prevented on Tuesday. As of Friday, the city said it does not believe any personal information of customers, taxpayers or citizens was compromised.

As soon as the attack was identified, the city office of information technology temporarily shut down critical software and hardware systems, which included the city’s 311 service system.

The FBI and the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in the investigation, as well as a National Guard cyber protection team.

Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the investigation efforts could result in interruptions of some city online services in coming days.