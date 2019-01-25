Caught on video: Vandal breaks window, busts down door at Cleveland State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Video reveals how an intruder systematically vandalized the campus of Cleveland State University.

CSU police said the vandal, identified as 33-year-old Justin Daniel Thrush of Cleveland, snuck onto the campus during the early morning hours of Jan. 11.

Thrush was caught on camera as he went on a rampage inside four buildings over a period of hours, police said.

He is shown on video using a chair to break a classroom window. Surveillance cameras were also recording as Thrush later used a small table to break a glass case for a fire extinguisher outside a classroom. He then uses an extinguisher as a battering ram when he tried to break to a locked room. The contents of the extinguisher exploded on contact.

Thrush also tried to break down a door with a heavy chair and when that didn't work, he used a ladder on wheels as a battering ram.

Some of his behavior cannot be shown on television. For instance, at one point he was caught on camera using a hallway as his own personal bathroom.

Armed with hours of surveillance video, CSU police launched an investigation that led to the arrest of Thrush on vandalism charges. Cleveland State said he is not affiliated with the university in any way.

The 33-year-old has not revealed his motive for the rampage. He is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, and authorities said he is also wanted in Pennsylvania for a probation violation.