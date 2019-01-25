$2,500 reward offered after break-in at home of Cleveland activist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Crime Stoppers is putting up a reward and a steady stream of citizens are stepping up to help in other ways after a well known local activist was hit by crime once again.

Yvonne Pointer returned to her home on Cleveland's east side to find someone broke in Thursday afternoon. Room after room was ransacked.

"She has suffered from a loss of a child and has done more for humanity than most people have ever done. And for this to happen to her, for her to be treated this way, is just not right," said Richard McIntosh, of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers. "Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible."

More than 30 years, Yvonne Pointer's daughter, Gloria, was murdered on her way to school. After decades, police finally identified and convicted the killer. In the meantime, Yvonne became a minister and made her mark doing good works locally and around the world.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward, many others are coming forward with offers to replace what was stolen and more.

"Thank you to everyone for all of the love and support, I appreciate it," Pointer said.

Anyone with information on the crime can call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

