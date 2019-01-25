× 10-year-old girl killed in Mentor crash identified; Two others remain hospitalized

MENTOR, Ohio– New information was released on the Interstate 90 crash in Mentor that killed a 10-year-old girl.

The crash happened shortly after midnight between state Route 306 and state Route 615. Police said a semi-truck hit a car, sending the smaller vehicle down an embankment.

Ji Ferguson, 10, of South Euclid, died from her injuries at the scene, a Mentor spokesman said.

Police said 37-year-old Kia Ferguson, who was driving the car, and 6-year-old Kobe Ferguson remain in the intensive care units at two area hospitals.

The truck driver was not hurt.

There are no charges at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The city said no additional information will be released on Friday.