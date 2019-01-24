Wind chill advisory issued for portion of Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A wind chill advisory is in effect beginning at 6 a.m. Friday until 1 p.m.

The following counties are affected: Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Hancock-Seneca, Huron, Medina, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Marion, Morrow,

Holmes and Knox.

Highs will struggle to reach the mid-teens. When factoring the wind, it’ll feel more like 5 to 10 below much of the day and even colder initially in the morning. Dangerous wind chills are expected Friday morning dropping as low as -20° Stay tuned for more school closing and delays.

