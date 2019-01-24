× Trumbull County woman found guilty of murdering Air Force veteran husband

WARREN– A woman accused of killing her husband then fleeing the country has been found guilty of aggravated murder.

A Trumbull County jury returned the verdict Thursday afternoon, following a trial that started earlier this month.

Trumbull County Prosecutors Dennis Watkins and Chris Becker say Claudia Hoerig shot her husband, Air Force Reserve Major Karl Hoerig, back in 2007, then fled to Brazil.

She was brought back to the United States a year ago.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff’s detectives claim Hoerig confessed to killing her husband because he sexually and mentally abused her, which are allegations his family strongly denies.

Hoerig also told investigators she bought a gun because she planned to kill herself, but said his negative reaction to her allegedly being pregnant, prompted her to drink then shoot him inside their Newton Falls home.

Sentencing is set for 10 am February 8.

