Student brings two unloaded guns to Barberton Middle School

BARBERTON, Ohio– A student brought two unloaded handguns to Barberton Middle School on Thursday, the Barberton City School District says.

Students reported the guns to the school resource officer, who apprehended the suspect and seized the weapons.

The student did not show any harmful intent, the district said. No students were threatened.

“This is why we spend time emphasizing ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ at Barberton Schools. Some of our students saw something, and they said something right away to the right people. We are proud of our teachers and our community – this situation was handled quickly and appropriately,” the district said in a statement on Thursday.

Barberton police said the student was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.