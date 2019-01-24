× Richland County Sheriff asks for help locating missing teen

BUTLER, OHIO- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Morgan Remaley, 15, left her residence on Harris Street sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the police report Morgan has taken off in the past and was recently taken to the hospital for a mental health incident.

Morgan is 5’4″ and weighs around 130 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police.