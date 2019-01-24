Proposed nuCLEus project in downtown Cleveland gets new design

CLEVELAND– New renderings show a much different design for the proposed nuCLEus project in downtown Cleveland.

Stark Enterprises announced plans to create a mixed-use building in January 2015. It would be located at a parking lot at East 4th Street between Huron Road and Prospect Avenue in the Gateway District.

Original plans described a 54-story skyscraper with a bridge connecting two towers. Construction was estimated to top $540 million.

Now, those plans have been scaled back. The developer still intends to have 500 apartment units, a luxury hotel, 150,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space, as well as 200,000 square feet of office space.

“NuCLEus will capture powerful day and night time pedestrian traffic that will drive high salesper square-foot, thanks to a growing number of city dwellers, a dynamic downtown work force and millions of visitors every year,” a flyer from Stark Enterprises said.

There have been few updates on nuCLEus since it was first announced.

In 2017, the developer proposed an unusual tax plan to get things started. It entailed Stark Enterprises paying the Cleveland Metropolitan School District $18 million in property taxes up front.

Also two years ago, Shake Shack, Starbucks Reserve Bar Cafe and HopCat signed on as tenants. There is no word if the businesses are still involved in the project.

