Progressive to hire 10,000 nationwide; 2,000 in Cleveland

MAYFIELD VILLAGE- Are you looking for a new job? Progressive is expected to hire more than 10,000 people nationwide this year. 2,000 of those positions will be available here in Cleveland.

According to a news release, Progressive has grown more than 50 percent in the last three years. The positions that are open include IT, analyst roles, corporate functions, customer care, and claims roles.

Here is a look at the positions across the country to be filled at Progressive locations throughout 2019:

Austin, TX – 1,000 (customer service, sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service)

Cleveland, OH – 2,000 (customer service, sales, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis and more)

Colorado Springs, CO – 1,100 (customer service, sales, IT)

Phoenix, AZ – 375 (customer service, sales, bilingual Spanish customer service, and sales, claims representatives)

Sacramento, CA – 380 (customer service, bilingual Spanish customer service and sales)

Tampa, FL – 1,500 (customer service, sales, multi-product sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service)

Progressive noted in their release, there will also be work from home positions available in select locations.

“This is the largest hiring forecast in Progressive’s history,” said Chief Human Resources Officer, Lori Niederst. “We are excited to add hardworking talent to our team who are interested in a career with Progressive. For decades, we’ve been developing people who started in jobs like these into successful business athletes who rise to our leadership ranks. In fact, our CEO started as a Claims rep and I joined Progressive as an Analyst.”

Progressive offers eligible employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, as well as four weeks of paid parental leave for moms and dads – including same-sex partners, adoptive parents, and foster parents.

To learn more about Progressive or apply for a position, visit Progressive.com/careers.