Police: Man breaks into apartment to charge phone, then falls asleep on couch

FREMONT, Ohio — A man was arrested after he reportedly broke into a home to charge his phone and then fell asleep on the couch.

Clyde Pruitt, 32, faces charges of burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons under disability.

According to police reports, Tuesday a woman called police to report she’d found a man sleeping on her couch in her apartment in the 500 block of Bidwell Avenue. When police arrived, Pruitt standing at the top of the stairs outside his apartment.

He told police he’d been “hanging out” with the woman, who he said is his cousin’s girlfriend. He also said he was trying to keep out of the cold weather until he could walk home.

He said he did not go into the woman’s apartment.

The woman told police after discovering Pruitt in her apartment and asking him to leave, he laughed at her and said he just needed to charge his cell phone. The woman then asked him several times to leave, which he finally did.

She said she knows the man but had not seen or talked to him in several years.

Pruitt was then arrested. Officers found marijuana and a pistol on him. He told officers someone must have placed the gun on him while he was sleeping on the stairs.

He was taken to the Sandusky County Jail.