Perry Village police help high school with teen vaping crackdown

PERRY VILLAGE, Ohio– Police and school officials in one Lake County community are working together to stop teen vaping.

The use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices has become so common among minors that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers it an epidemic. While many tout the devices as being less harmful than traditional tobacco products, experts worry about the effects on how teens’ brains develop.

On Thursday, Perry High School said any student found possessing, using, purchasing or receiving a vape or similar product will be cited by the Perry Village Police Department. It carries a $170 fine, as well as other disciplinary measures from the school.

This is similar to an ordinance in North Olmsted. City council made it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess or use any e-cig or vaping device. Violations come with a $100 fine.