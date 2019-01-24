People are paying money for used tissues to fight the flu

A company’s idea to battle the flu is getting a lot of attention.

Vaev was selling a tissue for $ 79.99.

The company’s website says, “Prepare for flu season and feeling clear all year round with the Væv Tissue. The Væv Tissue is specially treated with organic ingredients, is non-prescription, and works hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system.”

Vaev says when flu season comes around, “you should be able to get sick on your terms. We’re not about chemicals or prescription drugs here at Væv. We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills.”

TIME says the tissue comes in a white box and is inside a petri dish, sealed with gold tape.

They spoke with a professor of microbiology and environmental sciences at the University of Arizona who said there are a lot of things wrong with it. “There are more than 200 types of rhinoviruses, so you’re going to have to shove about 200 tissues up your nose each time to get a different one. But getting inoculated from one doesn’t protect you against all the others. How do you make a vaccine against 200 different viruses?” said Charles Gerba.

It’s not known how many of the tissues were for sale, but right now Vaev’s website says they are all sold out.