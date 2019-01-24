Nurse accused of raping and impregnating incapacitated woman was a Christian rapper

PHOENIX, Arizona — The nurse who was arrested for raping an incapacitated woman at a Phoenix nursing home was once a member of a Christian rap group.

Nathan Sutherland, 36, was arrested Wednesday after an unnamed 29-year-old woman at the nursing home where he worked gave birth.

Investigators said they linked Sutherland to the crime through DNA taken by the baby boy born to the woman.

The woman had been at the facility since 1992. Investigators said the baby is doing well.

Sutherland released a Christian rap album back in 2008 as a member of the group “SLEEPLESSSOULJAZ.”

On the group’s CD Baby page, they wrote, “We believe we are unique soldiers for Christ. We understand that we live in a dark perverted world, but we can be a powerful light to bring hope to a lost and dying world. Life is a battle, but our fight is not against flesh and blood but spiritual enemies.”

According to the band’s ReverbNation page, Sutherland, who went by the name “Nate,” was adopted from a Haitian Orphanage back in 1989 when he was just 7.

According to his biography, Sutherland’s experienced poverty in his early years.

“They have never from the birth canal to now have never had anything handed over to them on a silver platter,” the post said.

According to the CD Baby page, Sutherland also served as a youth leader at the Faith Center West Family Church in Mesa, Arizona.

The Metro attemped to reach the church for comment, but was unsuccessful.