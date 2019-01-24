× Man arrested after police find suspected meth in mobile home in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio — A 34-year-old man is behind bars after police made a drug bust at the mobile home where he was said to be hiding.

According to the police department, officers responded to the property around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning for a disturbance.

During the investigation, they discovered nine people inside with no working utilities. They also found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Four people were taken into custody including Joseph Lewis.

Police say he originally provided officers false identification and had warrants out of Wyandot and Richland counties.

The case remains under investigation.