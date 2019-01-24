Local bowler lands 132 perfect games, shares his secret for success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- For Rick Parschen, bowling is in his blood.

"I watched my dad bowl. He knew the guy behind the counter and so he got me to bowl a few games extra while my dad was bowling," Parschen recalled.

Now at 66 years old he is considered a bowling perfectionist.

"There is no entitlement in bowling. Just because you threw a good shot doesn't mean you'll carry it, so you have to stay focused," he said.

Parschen notched his first "perfect" game at the age of 26.

His latest was in Medina last year, while wearing a bathing suit and a t-shirt, which put his 300 game count at 132. He said it was beyond his wildest dreams.

And if you're wondering, the key to bowling a 300 is rather simple.

"Each shot is like a step on a ladder, every frame is a step on the ladder, so what you have to do is go one step at a time, one frame at a time," he explained.

In addition to the 132 300 games, Parschen has three gold medals in the National Senior games and he has been inducted into three Bowling Hall of Fames.

"It's a wonderful talent that God has given me that I can't thank him enough for," he said.

The retired teacher now shares his talents with others as the head coach of the bowling team at Padua Franciscan High School.

"He's just a great coach, he's one of the best," said Padua senior Michael Tatarowicz.