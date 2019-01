Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow on top of rain and water is causing some issues on the roads this morning.

Fox 8's Patty Harken reports that a jacknifed tractor trailer is partially blocking the road on Interstate 71 south at Interstate 76.

In Olmsted Falls, a semi went over the a bridge on the Ohio Turnpike. That crash is not affecting traffic.

There are several school closings and delays due to the weather.

**For a full list of those closings, click here**

Check out our LIVE BLOG below for updates.