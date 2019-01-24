× Krispy Kreme saves Valentine’s Day with ‘candy conversation hearts’ doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After the devastating news to conversation hearts lovers that Sweathearts would not be releasing its Valentine’s candy this year, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has stepped in to save the day.

Krispy Kreme announced Thursday that they plan to show America ” just how CRAZY 4 U we are” by releasing Valentine “Conversation Doughnuts.”

These all-new conversation doughnuts are being topped with over a dozen edible phrases — both new and traditional to the original candies. These phrases include “DM Me,” “All The Feels” and the classic “Be Mine.”

The doughnuts also feature four classic Krispy Kreme fillings — Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME™, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME™ Filled.

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a press release.

Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available January 30 through Valentine’s Day, February 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the United States. To find a shop near you, visit www.krispykreme.com.

And, to make this sweet treat even sweeter, Krsipy Kreme Rewards members will receive a FREE conversation heart doughnut of their choice on February 6 with any purchase. You sign up to be a rewards member, here.

