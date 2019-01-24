Kent firefighters battle icy conditions during two rescue missions

KENT, Ohio — A local fire department was busy with water rescues Thursday.

Kent Fire Department said the first water rescue occurred at 7 a.m., according to their Facebook post.

They rescued a person who drove a car into flood waters on Dawley Road. Firefighters used a boat to help the person get to safety. Officials say the individual is “fine.”

Later Thursday officials helped rescue two four-legged citizens off of an island in the middle of Lake Rockwell.

Kent fire says it was very cold and difficult work but both pups were taken off the island safely. The dogs were reportedly cold, tired and hungry.

Kent Fire Department reminds citizens to “back up and turn around” when you encounter high water. “It’s not worth endangering your life for a few minutes.”