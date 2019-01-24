Geraldo Rivera invites furloughed federal workers to Cleveland bar, says he’s buying

CLEVELAND- People across Northeast Ohio have been reaching out to help furloughed federal workers during the government shutdown.

Now, Geraldo Rivera has an offer for them.

He tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “If you’re a furloughed federal worker in NE Ohio area, meet me Friday morning at the Harbor Inn, oldest bar in Cleveland. I’m buying. Harbor Inn Cleveland starting say 11:30am-2pm.”

Geraldo’s Tweet had nearly 800 likes and more than 150 retweets by Thursday evening.

Also, if you're a furloughed federal worker in NE Ohio area, meet me Friday morning at the Harbor Inn, oldest bar in Cleveland. I'm buying. Harbor Inn Cleveland starting say 11:30am-2pm. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 24, 2019

Geraldo launched his Cleveland-based radio show on WTAM back in September.

**Click here for a list of offers, free items for federal employees during shutdown**