Fox Recipe Box: Tasty ‘Tail Wagging’ Dog Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Three Dog Bakery recently opened in Hingetown on Cleveland's near West Side. Owner Erin Steidel bakes all kinds of wholesome and gorgeous treats for her 4-legged customers.

Fox 8's Todd Meany learned more about what the bakery has to offer as Erin shared one of her favorite recipes. Click here to learn more about Three Dog Bakery.

CHEESE PLEASE HOUND ROUNDS



2 cups white flour

1/2 cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese

1/2 cup low fat cottage cheese

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

2 TBS vegetable oil

1/4 cup chopped peanuts

1/2 cup water

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees

2. Mix together flour, cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, cilantro leaves and parsley

3. Add oil, peanuts and water and mix thoroughly

4. Break off golf ball-size pieces and shape into balls

5. Place on greased baking sheet and back for 30 minutes

Cool on a rack and serve

6. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator