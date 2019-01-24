Family kicked off flight in Florida after passengers complained about body odor

MIAMI — A family was allegedly kicked off their American Airlines flight in Florida after passengers complained about their body odor.

Yossi Adler, his wife, Jennie, and their 19-month-old daughter were ready to fly from Miami to Detroit Wednesday night when they were escorted off of their flight, according to WPLG.

“All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, ‘Sorry, sir, some people complained you had body odor and we’re not letting you back on,'” Adler told the station.

Jennie told the news outlet that they stopped other people in the airport and asked them, “‘Do you think we smell? Because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling.”

Adler asserted that his family did not smell and wants to know the real reason they were forced off the plane.

The Adlers also claimed the airline said they would remove their luggage from the plane, including their toddler’s car seat, but WPLG reports that wasn’t the case. The family only had the clothing they were wearing.

WPLG received the following statement from American Airlines Wednesday night:

“Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor. They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday.”

As of Thursday, the Adlers announced they made it safely to Detroit and have been reunited with their luggage.