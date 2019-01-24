× Families rescued from flooded homes in Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio — Several families had to be rescued overnight due to flooding in Vermilion.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Vermilion fire department received three calls for rescue on Riverside Dr.

The families were asking for help because flood waters were rising into their homes.

The nearby Vermilion River had become block with ice at the break-wall leading to Lake Erie causing the river to overflow it’s banks.

Firefighters made five boat trips to rescue 13 people and two dogs.

The rest of the resident in the neighborhood declined rescue.

After getting everyone to safety, firefighters had their own struggles with the weather. Ice covered the dock where the fire department launched their rescue boat. It took crews about an hour to get the teams and boat back on land.

