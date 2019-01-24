× ESPN report describes Jimmy Haslam’s influence on Browns dysfunction

BEREA, Ohio– While there have been stories and rumors about owner Jimmy Haslam’s influence on football operations since he bought the Cleveland Browns in 2012, a report from ESPN on Thursday detailed the extent of his decision-making and its last impact.

The story traces the executive and coaching changes over the past seven years, and describes several meetings with Haslam.

Read the full story here

According to the ESPN story, the owner made Ray Farmer the general manager without an interview, insisted on selecting troubled quarterback Johnny Manziel and hired Hue Jackson as head coach despite the urging of others. The report mentioned multiple times that Haslam is willing to listen to anyone’s opinion, which interferes with sound decisions.

One of the most memorable anecdotes of the piece is when Haslam and current general manager John Dorsey informed head coach Jackson is was being fired. When Jackson didn’t like the reason, he reportedly replied, “Get the f— out of my office.”

There’s also an account of the marketing executives inadvertently broadcasting porn on an office wall during a misguided search on Twitter for Dawg Pound.

