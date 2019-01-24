Eight Akron school vehicles get stuck on snowy streets

AKRON, Ohio– Travel continues to be tough in the city of Akron, days after a storm dumped several inches of snow.

On Thursday, two transportation vans and six buses from Akron Public Schools became stuck in the snow, a district spokesman said.

Other bus drivers stopped to pick up the students to get them to school. Most of the children were on time, but some were a half hour late, the spokesman said. It took an hour to free one of the buses from the snow.

Akron Public Schools were closed on Tuesday for snow-covered streets and sidewalks, as well as dangerous wind chills. A dozen Akron school buses got stuck in snow on Wednesday.

The city of Akron apologized for its snow removal efforts, but said it devoted all available resources to plowing and salting streets.

“We have failed to provide a timely level of service to all City streets in response to this storm, and we are sorry,” the city said in a news release.

Continuing coverage of winter weather here