Dog recovering after being found beaten, burned, spray-painted in alley

**Warning: The details of this story are disturbing**

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. — A dog in California is recovering after being found close to death in a Los Angeles alley.

KTLA reports the young pit bull mix named Avery was found with another dog in an abandoned alley on Monday.

“We…found her tied with an electrical cord tied to a fence,” said Ellie Roberto, of Animal Hope and Wellness. ” And she had clearly been beaten and spray-painted and had a lot of injuries. The other dog, unfortunately, was not found alive.”

The non-profit rushed Avery to a veterinary hospital, where she had several seizures.

“Her main problem was blunt head trauma from the beating, lack of oxygen to her brain, which is from the strangulation and those two things in combination cause your brain to swell,” said veterinarian Dr. Brian McGrath. ” And when your brain swells inside your skull, that’s called a concussion. And if you get a concussion bad enough, you start to have seizures.”

McGrath was able to reduce her brain swelling, stop the seizures and start treating her other injuries.

“When she came in she had an electrical cord around her neck that they were using to basically try to hang her, so she had some lacerations on her neck from the electrical cord and some damage to her esophagus and throat,” said McGrath.

She also has mange, is severely underweight from being malnourished, and she was also spray painted.

Her eyes have chemical burns from an unknown substance, and she has a hole in one of her paws.

Marc Ching, founder of Animal Hope and Wellness, said Avery was likely assaulted as part of a gang initiation.

Avery will go to a foster home once she leaves the hospital. Once her hair grows back, she will be put up for adoption.

