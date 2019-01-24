Winter weather: Dangerous wind chills, school closings coming in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wind chill advisory is in effect beginning at 6 a.m. Friday until 1 p.m.

The following counties are affected: Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Hancock-Seneca, Huron, Medina, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Marion, Morrow, Holmes and Knox.

**CHECK OUR SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST**

A cold front is bringing another chance of snow and much colder temperatures once again. It’ll be more scattered than widespread. Little to no accumulation is expected.

That cold front will open the flood gates to an arctic plunge. Highs will struggle to reach the mid teens. When factoring the wind, it’ll feel more like 5 to 10 below much of the day and even colder initially in the morning. Dangerous wind chills are expected Friday morning, dropping as low as -20°

Several bouts of ‘Clipper’ snowfalls bombarding the 8-day forecast. Check weather updates.