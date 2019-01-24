× Community pushing GM to keep Lordstown plant open at Thursday night town hall

LORSDTOWN, Ohio — The community’s push to urge General Motors to keep the Lordstown plant open remains in high gear.

A town hall meeting is scheduled Thursday evening for residents to voice more concerns about the GM plant’s planned shutdown.

In November the automaker announced that the Lordstown plant would be among several General Motors plants that will become unallocated. The plant, which currently manufactures the Chevy Cruze, would close sometime after March 1, putting thousands of people out of work.

The shutdown is expected to have a massive ripple effect through the community.

Thursday evening, at Lordstown High School, Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers will hold a town hall meeting to show support for GM workers and everyone in the community who would be affected by the plant shut down.

The event is part of the “Drive it Home Ohio” campaign. The campaign consists of a group of business, labor and elected leaders who are urging GM to reinvest in the Lordstown plant and keep it open.

Continuing coverage, here.