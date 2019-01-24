Cleveland police hold candlelight vigil remembering fallen officer David Fahey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police held a candle light memorial in honor of fallen officer, David Fahey, Thursday night.

Fahey, 39, was responding to a crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland on Jan. 24, 2017. He was directing traffic when he was hit by a car and died of his injuries.

The driver, Israel Alvarez, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, DUI, failing to stop after an accident, and drug possession in October 2018. He was sentenced to the maximum 12 years in prison last November.

Now, police invited the community to gather together to remember Fahey, who is "gone but not forgotten."

The vigil will was held at the First District Police Department at 3895 W. 130th Street at 6 p.m.

Continuing coverage here.