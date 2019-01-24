× California deputies investigating after child accidentally shoots mom with shotgun

NORWALK, Calif. — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman was accidentally shot by her child.

According to a press release, it happened while they were in the car on Wednesday in Norwalk, which is a suburb of Los Angeles.

Detectives say the child was in the back seat with two other children when he grabbed an unsecured shotgun and shot his mother in the driver’s seat.

She was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The children in the backseat and another woman sitting in the passenger seat with a fourth child were all unharmed.

The children are now in the care of Department of Children and Family Services.

Detectives have arrested 24-year-old Brandon Ambriz in connection to the case.

He was booked into jail for possession of a firearm and child endangerment. He is being held with a no bail warrant for his parole violation.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind you that, “If It’s Not Secure, It’s Not Safe.”