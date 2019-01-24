× Authorities across northeast Ohio warn drivers not to travel in high waters, down flooded roads

BREWSTER, Ohio — Authorities across northeast Ohio are reminding residents to avoid flooded waters, cautioning them of the hazards of traveling along these roads.

The Brewster Fire Department wants to strongly reiterate that it is not safe to travel through high water, according to their Facebook post.

On Thursday, Brewster firefighters had to do a water rescue after travelers attempted to take their horse-and-buggy through the high waters. Unfortunately the horse lost its life.

Officials say that every year they have to perform rescues in flooded areas even though the roads are clearly marked with signs that say high water and/or road closed.

Brewster fire reported that after their rescue they saw another buggy attempting to travel along flooded roads.

“Don’t get us wrong, we love to help and are here to do so but this is needless and unsafe and we are just trying to raise awareness to how dangerous this situation can be. Please stay safe out there,” officials said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, officials in Streetsboro issued a similar warning to residents after an early morning rescue mission.

According to the Streetsboro Fire Department’s Facebook post, firefighters were called to assist a driver who ignored road closed signs and drove through high water on State Route 303 at 5:33 a.m.

Fire officials say the driver was not injured, however the individual’s vehicle remains under water until the towing company will be able to get to it safely.

“Please…..DO NOT drive through high water,” officials wrote, “And please…..DO NOT ignore the ROAD CLOSED signs that our Streetsboro Service Department puts up to help keep motorists safe. Keep yourself and all emergency responders safe by obeying all ROAD CLOSED signs and staying out of the high water or away from other danger.”

Other police and fire departments across northeast Ohio have also issued warnings, reminding drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.” Some roads are still closed due to flooding and high waters. Contact your local authorities for updates.