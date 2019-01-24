Live video: Attorneys make announcement on University Hospitals fertility clinic lawsuit

CLEVELAND– Nearly a year after a malfunction destroyed 4,000 embryos and eggs at a University Hospitals fertility clinic, attorneys plan to make an announcement.

The temperature unexpectedly fluctuated in the tissue storage bank at Ahuja Medical Center on March 4, 2018. UH said embryos and eggs from about 950 patients were no longer viable after the incident.

Thursday’s news conference at noon involves attorneys Adam Wolf, Bobby DiCello and two couples who lost embryos.

Documents from the Ohio Department of Health said the facility failed to ensure one liquid nitrogen storage tank was inspected and maintained. The report indicates University Hospitals knew about issues before the incident in March.

Dozens of lawsuits against University Hospitals followed, including a group of cancer survivors represented by women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred.

Continuing coverage of this story here