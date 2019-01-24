71-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A 71-year-old woman was carjacked while loading groceries in the trunk of her car, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at West 140th Street and Puritas Avenue in Cleveland.

The victim said she heard two guys yelling, “Where are the keys?” She told police one guy grabbed her wrist and took the car keys, then he pulled what looked like a black handgun.

The victim said the two men then jumped in the car and took off with the trunk still open.

A witness told police one of the robbers pointed a gun at the victim’s neck.

Cleveland police searched the area, but they did not find the car.