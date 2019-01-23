‘You’d be surprised at some of the stuff we see.’ Lawmaker wants to establish dress code for parents

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – A state representative from Memphis says parents need a dress code, too.

That’s why Antonio Parkinson says he is drafting a law that would require it.

Representative Parkinson says he has received several calls about parents showing up to their children’s school inappropriately dressed.

“I’ve heard some concerns from principals,” he told WREG, “They say you’d be surprised at some of the stuff that we see.”

“I visualize clothes that are not sexually suggestive,” he said. “Not wearing things that might encourage or suggest gang activity.”

The bill would likely be written as a code of conduct for anyone on school property to be posted on every school entrance.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the next few weeks.