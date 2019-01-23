× Win a Pair of Megatickets!!

Country Megaticket presented by Pennzoil

Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Live Nation and Blossom Music Center proudly announce the 2019 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil. Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket to six of the hottest country concerts this summer. Available only online through megaticket.com, the 2019 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil gives you the opportunity to buy your tickets first for this stellar lineup of country shows.

Don’t wait to get your tickets to all the summer’s most exciting country music concerts!

Don’t miss these six great nights at Blossom:

July 25

Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes

August 2

Brad Paisley with Chris Lane and Riley Green

August 9

Jason Aldean with Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver

Aug 23

Florida Georgia Line with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Canaan Smith

September 14

Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston